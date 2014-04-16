* China's growth slows, but exceeds median forecast
* U.S. industrial production rises for second month
* Yellen re-affirms monetary policy support
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
(Updates prices, changes comment, adds Yellen)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks rose for a third
straight session on Wednesday after data showed China's economic
growth exceeded expectations and U.S. industrial production rose
for a second straight month.
Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, speaking in New York,
provided further support, re-affirming the Fed's commitment to
keep interest rates low, even after ending its bond buying
program, as long as inflation remains under target and
unemployment elevated.
"The larger the shortfall of employment or inflation from
their respective objectives, and the slower the projected
progress toward those objectives, the longer the current target
range for the federal funds rate is likely to be maintained,"
Yellen told the Economic Club of New York.
Earlier China reported that its economy grew at its slowest
pace in 18 months at the start of 2014, but the rise was better
than expected and showed some improvement in March.
The global economy should grow steadily at best over the
coming year, a Reuters poll showed, but any rapid slowdown in
China could upset the progress.
The market's move higher "is mainly due to less concern
about whether the Chinese economy is going to decelerate," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
Further supporting stocks, U.S. manufacturing output rose
for a second straight month in March in a sign of recovery from
a harsh and prolonged winter that had put a damper on activity.
"The data showed the recent slowdown was purely weather
related and not a symptom of underlying weakness," Jacobsen
said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 102.05 points
or 0.63 percent, to 16,364.61, the S&P 500 gained 10.3
points or 0.56 percent, to 1,853.28 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 25.542 points or 0.63 percent, to 4,059.703.
Indexes climbed through most of the morning and hit session
highs shortly after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen largely
restated the U.S. central bank's stance, stressing that it would
respond to shifting economic conditions as it judges when to
finally tighten monetary policy after years of unprecedented
stimulus.
"The Fed is going to continue to be very accommodative, not
just for the next year but for the next two to three years,"
said Wells Fargo Funds' Jacobsen.
BOUNCE BACK
The market has bounced back from last week's pummeling,
which saw the S&P 500 post its largest weekly decline since
mid-2012. Earnings this week, including those of Citigroup and
Coca Cola, as well as a rebound in biotechnology stocks have
supported the market.
Yahoo was the leading percentage gainer on the S&P
500 as revenue growth accelerated in the last quarter of 2013
for Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N, in which Yahoo holds a 24 percent
stake. Yahoo shares jumped 5.7 percent to $36.15.
Intel shares briefly hit their highest since June
2012 a day after the chipmaker posted a quarterly net profit
that exceeded Wall Street's estimates. Shares were last up less
than 0.1 percent on the day at $26.78.
Bank of America slid 2.7 percent to $15.95 after the
No. 2 U.S. bank posted a quarterly loss.
(Editing by Clive McKeef)