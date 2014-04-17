* Google, IBM shares fall a day after posting earnings
* Morgan Stanley shares rally after results
* Futures: Dow off 10 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 3 pts
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stock index futures were
flat and pointed to a lower open on Thursday after three days of
gains on Wall Street, weighed by results including those from
Google and IBM and ahead of employment and regional business
growth data.
* Data on weekly applications for unemployment insurance and
the Philadelphia Fed's business index is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT) and 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT) respectively.
* Google shares fell 2.5 percent in premarket
trading and IBM lost 4 percent after both reported
underwhelming earnings results late Wednesday. Their results
raised questions about those of other tech-sector companies.
* Shares of Morgan Stanley, however, rose after it
reported a 49 percent rise in first-quarter earnings before the
open on Thursday. General Electric posted a 12 percent
rise in overall industrial profits and its shares gained 1
percent in premarket trading.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were little changed and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, pointed to a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average
futures fell 10 points and Nasdaq 100 futures
added 3 points.
* Wall Street rallied 1 percent on Wednesday after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said persistently low inflation poses
a more immediate threat to the U.S. economy than rising prices,
stressing that the U.S. central bank would be delivering policy
stimulus for some time to come.
* China's Weibo Corp will be valued at $3.46 billion
when it goes public on the Nasdaq on Thursday, as it priced at
the lower end of expectations on concerns about the
microblogging service's slowing user growth and the country's
highly censored media environment.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)