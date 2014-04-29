(Removes incorrect reference to 'monthly' in seventh paragraph
* Merck quarterly profit tops estimate but revenue misses
* Twitter to report earnings after close
* EU sanctions 15 politicians, military leaders over Ukraine
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts; S&P 6 pts; Nasdaq 17.25 pts
NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday following a batch of early corporate results that
were better than expected.
* Merck & Co Inc shares were up 4.1 percent in
premarket trading after announcing its results. Britain's
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc also confirmed it was in
talks to buy Merck & Co's consumer health business, the latest
asset up for grabs in a wave of recent pharmaceutical deals.
* Sprint Corp shares rose 2.3 percent in premarket
trading after announcing quarterly results.
* Twitter is due to report after the market closes
Tuesday.
* But Archer Daniels Midland Co shares fell 4
percent in premarket trading after its first-quarter profit and
sales missed Wall Street estimates.
* Economic data on tap includes February Case-Shiller home
prices report and consumer confidence data.
* The Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting will
begin later in the day.
* The European Union imposed asset freezes and travel bans
on 15 Russians and Ukrainians, including a Russian deputy prime
minister, Dmitry Nikolayevich Kozak, over Moscow's action in
Ukraine, but steered clear of sanctions on business leaders.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 6 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 46
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 17.25 points.
* In Europe, stocks rose as optimism surrounding corporate
earnings and merger moves eclipsed the crisis in Ukraine, while
rising euro zone money market rates and strong German consumer
confidence supported the euro.
* The S&P 500 ended higher on Monday after a volatile
session, as gains in Apple and Pfizer helped
offset another round of selling in some high-growth tech shares.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)