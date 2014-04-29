* Merck quarterly profit tops estimate but revenue misses
* Twitter to report earnings after market close
* EU sanctions 15 politicians, military leaders over Ukraine
* Futures up: Dow 47 pts; S&P 5.8 pts; Nasdaq 13.25 pts
NEW YORK, April 29 Wall Street was set for a
higher open on Tuesday following a batch of earnings that were
better than expected.
* Merck & Co Inc shares were up 1 percent in
premarket trading after results. Britain's
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc confirmed talks to buy
Merck's consumer health business, the latest asset up for grabs
in a wave of recent pharmaceutical deals.
* Sprint Corp shares rose 3.5 percent in premarket
trading after the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider reported an
increase in quarterly revenue in line with analysts'
expectations, due to a new billing plan that lowered wireless
expenses.
* Twitter is due to report after the market closes
Tuesday.
* Archer Daniels Midland Co shares fell 2 percent in
premarket trading after its first-quarter profit and sales
missed Wall Street estimates.
* The Fed starts a two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday
and is expected to reduce its monthly bond purchase program for
the fourth time in a row and to provide guidance on when it
might raise interest rates.
* In economic data, the Conference Board's consumer
confidence index is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
* The European Union imposed asset freezes and travel bans
on 15 Russians and Ukrainians, including a Russian deputy prime
minister, Dmitry Nikolayevich Kozak, over Moscow's action in
Ukraine, but steered clear of sanctions on business leaders.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 5.8 points and were
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
47 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 13.25 points.
* In Europe, stocks rose as optimism surrounding corporate
earnings and mergers eclipsed the crisis in Ukraine, while
rising euro zone money market rates and strong German consumer
confidence supported the euro.
* The S&P 500 ended higher on Monday after a volatile
session, as gains in Apple and Pfizer helped
offset another round of selling in some high-growth tech shares.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick
Zieminski)