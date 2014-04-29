* Merck quarterly profit tops estimate but revenue misses
* Twitter to report earnings after market close
* EU sanctions 15 politicians, military leaders over Ukraine
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday
following better-than-expected earnings from Merck & Co and
Sprint Corp.
The Dow Jones industrial average was outperforming the
broader market as component Merck & Co 's shares jumped
nearly 3 percent to $58.42 after its earnings report.
Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc confirmed talks
to buy Merck's consumer health business, the latest asset up for
grabs in a wave of recent pharmaceutical deals.
On the S&P, energy and financial stocks were among the top
gainers, with the energy sector up 1.2 percent and the
financial sector up 0.9 percent.
Sprint Corp shares jumped nearly 7 percent to $7.92
after the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider reported an increase in
quarterly revenue, as expected, due to a new billing plan that
lowered wireless expenses.
Twitter is due to report after the market closes
Tuesday.
But Coach Inc reported a sharp drop in North
American sales as the upscale leather goods maker continued to
lose ground to fast-growing rivals in the U.S. handbags market.
The stock slumped more than 8 percent to $45.96 and weighed on
the S&P retail sector which fell 0.6 percent.
Archer Daniels Midland Co shares fell 3.3 percent to
$42.94 after its first-quarter profit and sales missed Wall
Street estimates.
"The market has grown more volatile, in a sense that it
reacts more to daily news like the earnings. In general, the
market is trying to figure out a level that investors are
comfortable with and that is why we are seeing big daily swings
recently," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 91.41 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 16,540.15, the S&P 500 gained 8.63
points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,878.06 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.315 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,090.716.
The Fed starts a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and is
expected to again scale back its monthly bond purchase program
and provide guidance on when it might raise interest rates.
The European Union imposed asset freezes and travel bans on
15 Russians and Ukrainians, including a Russian deputy prime
minister, Dmitry Nikolayevich Kozak, over Moscow's action in
Ukraine, but steered clear of sanctions on business leaders.
