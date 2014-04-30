* Twitter hits record intraday low, eBay also down after
results
* Fed reduces monthly bond purchases, as expected
* Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.05
pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stocks held to nearly
flat levels on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced
another cut in its massive bond-buying program, as expected.
The Fed said in a statement that it would reduce its monthly
bond purchases to $45 billion from $55 billion, a widely
expected decision that keeps it on track to end the program as
soon as October.
That the Fed looked past a dismal reading on first-quarter
U.S. economic growth suggested confidence in the economy's
prospects, however.
"No surprise at all. The Fed already said it expected some
weakness because of weather, but it is also seeing growth pick
up and consumer spending rising. Steady as she goes," said Wayne
Kaufman, chief market analyst at Rockwell Securities in New
York.
EBay remained the biggest negative influence on
both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Its shares fell 4.7 percent to
$51.95, a day after it forecast lower-than-expected earnings
this quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.18 points or
0.19 percent, to 16,566.55, the S&P 500 gained 3.09
points or 0.16 percent, to 1,881.42 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 2.129 points or 0.05 percent, to 4,101.414.
Earlier, data showed gross domestic product expanded at a
0.1 percent annual rate in the first quarter, the slowest since
the fourth quarter of 2012, as exports and inventories weighed,
but activity already appears to be bouncing back.
Twitter shares fell 10.1 percent to $38.28 and hit
a record low intraday level at $37.25, a day after it posted
lackluster user and usage growth for the second consecutive
quarter.
