* More than 40 killed in fire, clashes in Ukraine's Odessa
* U.S. payrolls surge, jobless rate hits 5-1/2 year low
* Indexes post gains for the week
* AstraZeneca rejects Pfizer's raised $106 bln bid
* Dow down 0.3 pct; S&P down 0.1 pct; Nasdaq down 0.1 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. stocks eased on Friday as
concerns about more violence in Ukraine prompted profit-taking
ahead of the weekend and offset optimism about the fastest job
growth in more than two years.
Healthcare shares were among the biggest drags on the S&P
500, including U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. Its shares
fell 1.3 percent to $30.75 after its sweetened bid for
AstraZeneca Plc was rejected.
Adding to market pressure, more than 40 people were killed
in the Ukrainian city of Odessa on Friday in the worst violence
in the Black Sea port since President Viktor Yanukovich was
ousted in February.
"Geopolitical tension has come back into the market. You're
going into a weekend and obviously events can unfold, so you've
got profit-taking," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial, in Newark, New Jersey.
All three major indexes posted gains for the week. The Dow
was up 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 was up 0.9 percent and the
Nasdaq added 1.2 percent.
Oil prices rose on the Ukraine violence, lifting shares of
Exxon Mobil and other energy companies, which limited
some of the S&P 500's decline.
Before the opening, data showed U.S. job growth picked up at
its fastest pace in more than two years in April, suggesting a
sharp rebound in economic activity early in the second quarter.
The news was dampened by a sharp increase in people dropping out
of the labor force, however.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45.98 points or
0.28 percent, to 16,512.89, the S&P 500 lost 2.54 points
or 0.13 percent, to 1,881.14 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 3.554 points or 0.09 percent, to 4,123.897.
LinkedIn Corp shares dropped 8.4 percent to
$147.73, a day after the social networking company forecast 2014
revenue below expectations, the latest company to disappoint on
sales this reporting period. Expedia
shares fell 3.7 percent to $71.15, also after results.
So far in this earnings season, 75 percent of companies have
beaten earnings expectations, above the 63 percent long-term
average. But just 51.3 percent have exceeded sales expectations,
below the 61 percent long-term average, continuing the recent
trend, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Shares of Exxon, which reported results this week along with
ConocoPhillips and Chevron, were up 0.6 percent
at $102.01. Shares of ConocoPhillips gained 2 percent to $76.52
while the stock of Chevron, which posted a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit on Friday, dipped 0.2 percent to $124.72.
The S&P 500 healthcare sector, down 0.8 percent,
was among the day's weakest sectors. Several multi-billion
dollar deals and offers have been announced in the sector in
recent weeks.
The Pfizer news "certainly has been a catalyst for
profit-taking on big pharma," Krosby said.
Shares of Ares Management LP, the first U.S.
private equity firm to go public in about two years, closed at
$18.60 after pricing at $19, well below the expected range of
$21-23, in a turbulent IPO market.
About 5.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.7 billion average over the past five days, according
to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)