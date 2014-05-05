* U.S. services sector grows in April at fastest pace in 8
months
* JPMorgan leads banks lower after trading revenue warning
* Pfizer's revenue below expectations, shares fall
* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 5 U.S. stocks fell on Monday on
concern China's economy is continuing to lose momentum and the
confrontation between Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists
escalated.
Bank shares led the market lower with JPMorgan Chase
down 2.3 percent to $54.33. The bank said late on Friday it
expects second-quarter revenue from bond and equity trading to
decline by about 20 percent from a year earlier.
Geopolitical events kept the market under pressure as
Ukrainian forces were ambushed by separatists on Monday,
triggering heavy fighting on the outskirts of the rebel
stronghold of Slaviansk, a day after a Ukrainian police station
in Odessa was stormed.
On the macro front, growth in the U.S. services sector in
April rose at the fastest pace in eight months. The data
slightly offset news that China's manufacturing sector
contracted for a fourth consecutive month in April, adding to
concerns over the health of the world's second-largest economy.
"Ukraine and China were likely contributors to the low
open," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois.
He said the better-than expected U.S. data "explains why
we're off the early lows" and Ukraine's pull on equities could
soften as the session advances.
"We could see more gains later on, after European markets
close," Jankovskis said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.16 points or
0.47 percent, to 16,435.73, the S&P 500 lost 5.55 points
or 0.3 percent, to 1,875.59 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 7.536 points or 0.18 percent, to 4,116.362.
Pfizer Inc added to the gloomy sentiment as the
biggest U.S. drugmaker reported revenues well below analysts'
expectations. Shares fell 2.6 percent to $29.95.
Target Corp shares fell 3 percent to $60.15 after
news that Chief Executive and Chairman Gregg Steinhafel will
leave the company in the wake of a data breach late last year
that hurt profits, shook customer confidence in the No. 3 U.S.
retailer and prompted congressional hearings.
German aircraft seating maker Recaro said it was studying
the possibility of buying assets from B/E Aerospace
after the U.S. company announced a surprise review. B/E
Aerospace shares jumped 10.9 percent to $98.69.
Occidental Petroleum, the fourth-largest U.S. oil
and gas company, reported a better-than-expected profit for the
third straight quarter, helped by higher prices for crude oil
and natural gas in the United States. Shares rose 0.6 percent to
$95.01.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)