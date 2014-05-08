* Yellen to testify before Senate Budget Committee
* Priceline, bounce from early lows
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, as
a turnaround in beaten-down momentum names helped boost the
Nasdaq while initial jobless claims data pointed to a possible
strengthening in the labor market and helped lift the broader
market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined
26,000 to a seasonally adjusted 319,000 for the week ended May
3, snapping three weeks of declines. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast first-time applications for jobless
benefits to fall to 325,000 last week.
After falling 1.7 percent over the past two sessions, the
Nasdaq rebounded as heavy momentum names bounced off earlier
lows. Tesla Motors managed to cut its initial losses for the
session in half, down 5.7 percent to $189.87.
The Global X Social Media Index ETF has fallen more
than 14 percent since April 22, advanced 2.4 percent.
"It's driven a little bit by the volatility in the big
Nasdaq names, notably the momentum stocks, which I guess at
least some investors felt maybe made a temporary bottom this
morning. When they turned positive it gave some confidence to
the overall market," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView
Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"These are momentum stocks where the questioning has been of
the multiple and it's very subjective as to what people are
willing to pay and what they think the future will be."
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony as
prepared for delivery to the Senate Budget Committee on Thursday
was a repeat of the remarks she delivered before a joint
House-Senate panel a day earlier.
On Wednesday, Yellen said a slumping housing market and
geopolitical tensions risk undermining the U.S. economy and bear
close watching by the Federal Reserve in testimony to the Joint
Economic Committee.
Shares of Priceline Group Inc were flat at $1133
after it forecast second-quarter results below market estimates,
while Tesla Motors Inc offered an outlook for the
second quarter on Wednesday that disappointed some investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 49.81 points or
0.3 percent, to 16,568.35, the S&P 500 gained 6.53 points
or 0.35 percent, to 1,884.74 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 28.317 points or 0.7 percent, to 4,095.99.
Twitter Inc gained 5.8 percent to $32.45 and Yelp
Inc advanced 4.4 percent to $55.08 after Morgan Stanley
raised its rating on both social media companies. Many of these
momentum-driven names have been under pressure recently.
Keurig Green Mountain Inc said on Wednesday it is
expanding its partnership with J.M. Smucker Co, agreeing
to make and sell Smucker coffee brands, including Folgers, in
formats compatible with new Keurig brewing systems. Shares of
the K-cup coffee pod maker jumped 14.2 percent as the best
performer on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)