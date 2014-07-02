* ADP jobs, durable goods, factory orders data due
* Rackspace shares up on report it may go private
* Futures up: Dow 16 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts
(Updates prices, adds data, Shutterfly)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks were set to rise
slightly at the open on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials
ready to pierce through 17,000, after the U.S. private sector
created many more jobs than expected last month.
* U.S. companies hired 281,000 workers in June, marking the
biggest monthly increase since November 2012, well above market
expectations for 200,000. Other data due includes factory orders
and orders for long-lasting goods.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Tuesday
as manufacturing activity picked up in the United States and
Asia and boosted optimism over the health of the global economy.
* The Dow is 44 points, or less than 0.3 percent, from
hitting 17,000 and the S&P 500 is less than 1.5 percent away
from 2,000. Futures quickly pared gains after the upbeat jobs
data, and both round-number levels could serve as psychological
barriers.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 2 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a slightly higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 16 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 4 points.
* Rackspace Hosting shares jumped 9 percent in
premarket trading after TechCrunch reported the cloud service
provider may take itself private and is in talks with a private
equity firm to fund the deal.
* Adding to a recent string of deals that has lifted stocks
in the healthcare sector, Roche said it would pay up to
$1.725 billion to buy Seragon Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held
U.S. biotech company that researches breast cancer treatments.
* Shutterfly shares jumped 11.8 percent in
premarket trading after Bloomberg reported that the company
working with boutique investment bank Qatalyst Partners to find
buyers for itself.
* JPMorgan Chase shares will be in focus after
Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said he had been diagnosed
with early stage throat cancer but would remain actively
involved in the largest U.S. bank's business while in treatment.
Shares were down 0.6 percent premarket.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)