* S&P 500's 14-day moving average watched as support
* Alcoa tops expectations; shares up in premarket
* Citigroup may pay $7 billion to resolve probe: source
* Dow down 10 pts, S&P down 0.25 pt, Nasdaq up 1 pt
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stock index futures were
flat on Wednesday, suggesting that even a positive early read on
earnings was not enough to entice buyers after a sharp decline
from record levels.
* The S&P 500 is coming off its biggest two-day slump since
mid-May, with small-cap and "momentum" names - hyper growth
stocks largely in the Internet and biotech space - among the
biggest decliners. Despite heavy losses earlier this year, both
groups continue to be hit by charges that they are overvalued.
* Alcoa Inc rose 2 percent to $15.14 in premarket
trading a day after reporting second-quarter adjusted earnings
and revenue that topped expectations.
* While the former Dow component is not considered a
market-moving industry bellwether, the aluminum maker is
sometimes viewed as setting the tone for the season by dint of
being one of the first high-profile names out of the gate. Wells
Fargo & Co will report on Friday, while dozens of
closely watched companies, including numerous Dow components,
will come out next week.
* S&P 500 profits are seen growing 6.2 percent in the second
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, down from the 8.4
percent growth forecast at the start of April. Revenue is seen
up 3 percent. Analysts are looking to earnings for confirmation
that the economy recovered in the second quarter from the impact
of a harsh winter.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.25 point but were
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures
fell 10 points, and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
rose 1 point.
* While the Dow closed back below 17,000 in Tuesday's
decline, the S&P recovered from its lows of the session and held
near its 14-day moving average. If the benchmark index had ended
decisively below that level, it would be a sign of weak
near-term momentum. The two-day skid follows a sharp Wall Street
rally that took major indexes to repeated records.
* Citigroup Inc is close to paying about $7 billion to
resolve a U.S. probe into whether it defrauded investors on
billions of dollars worth of mortgage securities in the run-up
to the financial crisis, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters late Tuesday.
* A Beijing court has ruled against Apple Inc by
upholding the validity of a patent held by a Chinese company,
clearing the way for the Chinese company to continue its own
case against Apple for infringing intellectual property rights.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it would merge its
Irish subsidiary with Salix Pharmaceuticals, the latest
in a wave of overseas deal-making by U.S. companies looking to
lower their tax bill.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)