* S&P 500's 14-day moving average watched as support
* Alcoa tops expectations; shares rally
* Airlines rally after comments from American
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
(Updates to open)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks rose modestly on
Wednesday, partially rebounding from a sharp two-day decline
after an early read on earnings came in ahead of expectations.
Alcoa Inc was one of the S&P 500's biggest advancers,
up 3.6 percent to $15.38 a day after reporting adjusted
second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped forecasts.
While the former Dow component is not considered a
market-moving industry bellwether, the aluminum maker is
sometimes viewed as setting the tone for the season by dint of
being one of the first high-profile names out of the gate with
its earnings.
Wells Fargo & Co will report on Friday, while the
earnings reports of dozens of closely watched companies,
including Dow components, will be released next week.
The S&P 500 is coming off its biggest two-day slump since
mid-May, with small-cap and Internet names among the biggest
decliners. With Wednesday's advance, the S&P is 0.8 percent away
from a record close hit last week.
"The market was encouraged by Alcoa, especially since we
were arguably oversold in the very short term," said Steve
Sosnick, equity-risk manager at Timber Hill/Interactive Brokers
Group in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"However, it's hard to predict big moves ahead of all the
news coming out next week, and there's no reason to suspect we
couldn't pull back further."
The profits of S&P 500 companies are seen growing 6.2
percent in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
data, down from 8.4 percent forecast at the start of April.
Revenue is seen up 3 percent. Analysts are looking to the latest
earnings for confirmation that the economy recovered in the
second quarter from the impact of a harsh winter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.66 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 16,927.28, the S&P 500 gained 3.66
points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,967.37 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.55 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,403.01.
Investors await the release of minutes from the Federal Open
Market Committee's June meeting at 2:00 p.m. (1600 GMT). It will
be scrutinized for insight into how soon the Federal Reserve
might raise interest rates, as the strength of a recent payroll
report has spurred speculation a hike will come sooner than
anticipated.
American Airlines Group jumped 3.3 percent to $41.58
in heavy early trading. The company narrowed the range of its
second-quarter unit revenue growth forecast, raising the low end
and scaling back the high end compared with its previous
forecast in June.
The comments lifted the shares of other airlines, with
Southwest Airlines Co up 2.7 percent to $27.41 and Delta
Air Lines Inc up 1.9 percent to $37.13.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)