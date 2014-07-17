* Initial claims fall, housing starts short of estimates
* Morgan Stanley climbs after earnings
* Microsoft to cut up to 18,000 jobs, 14 percent of
workforce
* Indexes off: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct
(Updates to market open, adds quote)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Thursday in the wake of fresh U.S. and European Union sanctions
on Russia, but some stronger-than-expected earnings reports
helped keep declines in check.
The U.S. sanctions announced late Wednesday hit some of
Russia's biggest firms while the EU sanctions were aimed at
Russian companies that help destabilize Ukraine and will block
new loans to Russia through two multilateral lenders. The Market
Vectors Russia ETF dropped 3.9 percent.
As earnings season continues, Morgan Stanley shares
advanced 1.3 percent to $32.91 after the bank's second-quarter
earnings more than doubled, beating estimates.
Microsoft shares rose 2.9 percent to $45.34 after
the company said it would cut up to 18,000 jobs, or about 14
percent of its workforce, resulting in pre-tax charges of $1.1
billion to $1.6 billion over the next four quarters.
Fellow Dow component UnitedHealth Group gained 2.1
percent to $85.57 after the largest U.S. health insurer reported
higher-than-expected revenue and raised its forecast.
"Morgan Stanley was great, UnitedHealthcare great - clearly
not everybody is doing great but overall the major companies
came in better," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at
Edward Jones in St. Louis.
"If there were really just Russian sanctions and nothing was
positive, you could easily see stocks down a lot more as people
worried about the impact and remembered the rest of the world is
still a risky place."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.43 points or
0.07 percent, to 17,126.77, the S&P 500 lost 2.95 points
or 0.15 percent, to 1,978.62 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.29 points or 0.21 percent, to 4,416.68.
Housing starts were well short of expectations in June, as
groundbreaking declined 9.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual 893,000 million unit-pace, the lowest since September.
The PHLX housing index lost 0.9 percent.
But initial jobless claims dropped 3,000 to a
seasonally-adjusted 302,000 for the week ended July 12 versus
expectations of 310,000.
Also on the positive side, factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region grew at a faster pace than expected in July,
climbing to 23.9 from the 17.8 in the prior month and well above
the 16 estimate.
S&P 500 companies' profits are expected to grow 4.9 percent
in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, down
from the 8.4 percent growth forecast at the start of April.
Revenue is seen up 3 percent.
Thomson Reuters data also shows that of the 66 companies in
the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Thursday
morning, 68.2 percent have topped Wall Street expectations,
roughly in-line with the 67 percent rate for the past four
quarters and above the 63 percent rate since 1994.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)