By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. stocks fell on Monday,
following the sharpest moves in indexes in the past three months
during the two previous sessions, as developments in Ukraine and
the Gaza Strip continue to garner investor focus.
Israeli jets, tanks and artillery pounded Gaza again as the
death toll from a two-week conflict topped 500 amid growing
international calls for a ceasefire. Fighters from Hamas, which
controls Gaza, have repeatedly tried to infiltrate Israel over
the past week through a network of hidden tunnels.
Fighting flared in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk as
investigators began to inspect the bodies of victims of a
Malaysia Airlines jet with 298 people aboard that was shot down
last week. The United States and its allies have pointed the
finger at pro-Russian rebels and at Moscow itself over the
downing of the plane. Russia has denied involvement and blamed
the Ukrainian military.
The United States and the EU last week announced further
economic sanctions against Russian interests before the jet was
shot down, and sanctions could become even more stringent.
However, the effect on the U.S. or the global economy continues
to be seen limited.
The situations in Gaza and Ukraine "are both quite serious,
but at this point unlikely to derail the U.S. economy," said
Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
"Earnings have been good and there's the Fed's continued
support. Investors are trying to balance out the support for the
U.S. market with the risks the geopolitical tension brings."
U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to speak on the
situation in Ukraine at 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT).
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 94.47 points or
0.55 percent, to 17,005.71, the S&P 500 lost 8.57 points
or 0.43 percent, to 1,969.65 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 18.12 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,414.03.
EMC Corp jumped 3.4 percent to $27.90 after Elliott
Management Corp acquired a $1 billion stake in the data storage
equipment maker. The activist investor plans to push EMC to spin
off its majority-owned VMware Inc unit, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
McDonald's and Yum Brands fell 1 percent and
3.2 percent respectively as they face a new food safety scare in
China, denting efforts to shore up reputations hurt by a 2012
safety scandal.
Halliburton Co shares rose 0.7 percent to $71.42
after the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider reported a 20
percent increase in quarterly profit. The company also boosted
share repurchases to $6 billion from $5 billion.
