* VIX gains but still at low levels
* Yum Brands, McDonald's shares down on China food safety
* EMC jumps on report of activist investor stake
* Dow off 0.2 pct; S&P 500 down 0.2 pct; Nasdaq off 0.04 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading, changes byline)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. stocks declined on
Monday, though the major indexes were off their session lows, as
investors remained wary of riskier assets because of instability
in Ukraine and Gaza.
The day's losses were broad, with all 10 primary S&P 500
sector indexes down for the day and the S&P 500 falling under
its 14-day moving average, a sign of weakness in the short term.
The move extended recent equity market volatility. On Thursday,
the S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day drop since April, a
selloff that was followed by a 1 percent rally on Friday.
Israeli jets, tanks and artillery pounded Gaza again as the
death toll from a two-week conflict topped 500 amid growing
international calls for a ceasefire. Fighters from Hamas, which
controls Gaza, have repeatedly tried to infiltrate Israel over
the past week through hidden tunnels.
Fighting had flared in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk as
investigators began to inspect the bodies. The United States and
its allies have pointed the finger at pro-Russian rebels and at
Moscow itself over the downing of the plane with 298 people
aboard. Russia has denied involvement and blamed the Ukrainian
military.
The United States and the European Union announced further
economic sanctions against Russian interests last week before
the Malaysian Airlines jet was shot down, and sanctions could
become even more stringent.
"We're certainly paying attention to the issues abroad, but
right now, they don't seem like the kind of events that will
have anything beyond a short-term impact," said John Chisholm,
chief investment officer at Acadian Asset Management in Boston.
"We expect these uncertainties to be reversed in two or three
weeks."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.85 points or
0.19 percent, to 17,068.33. The S&P 500 lost 3.46 points
or 0.17 percent, to 1,974.76. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.65 points or 0.04 percent, to 4,430.49.
The CBOE Volatility Index gained 4.8 percent to
12.64, a level that is well below its historical average of 20.
Some analysts have suggested that the low volatility has left
the market - which hasn't had a correction, defined as a 10
percent pullback, since October 2011 - vulnerable to a shock.
"Markets aren't particularly attractive, and it seems likely
that we'll see a correction of 10 to 15 percent, though the
timing on that is very difficult to say," Chisholm said.
In company news, Herbalife Ltd dropped 6.6 percent
to $56.84 after Pershing Square's Bill Ackman, who is short the
stock, told CNBC he would present evidence on Tuesday that the
company is an "incredible fraud."
McDonald's Corp shares slid 1.3 perent to $97.69 and
Yum Brands Inc shares fell 3.7 percent to $74.54 as the
fast-food restaurant chains face a new food safety scare in
China, denting efforts to shore up reputations hurt by a 2012
safety scandal.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)