* EU threatens Russia with more sanctions, but words ring
hollow
* Market active with busy earnings, economic calendar
* Futures up: Dow 50 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 18 pts
(Updates prices, adds earnings details, data)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday as a cascade of earnings landed and inflation data
was tame, while hopes rose for an easing of tensions in Ukraine.
* U.S. consumer prices rose in June as the cost of gasoline
surged, but the overall trend continued to point to a gradual
build up of inflationary pressures - allowing the Federal
Reserve to continue to slowly take the foot off the stimulus
pedal.
* Pro-Russian rebels agreed to hand over the black boxes
from the Malaysian plane shot down near the Ukraine-Russia
border last week and the Malaysian government announced it also
negotiated the release of the remains of nearly 300 victims.
* The European Union threatened Russia with harsher
sanctions over Ukraine, but France's president signaled the
disputed delivery of a warship to Moscow would go ahead.
* Traders will also keep an eye on the Middle East as Israel
pounded targets across the Gaza Strip and said no ceasefire was
near. Top U.S. and U.N. diplomats pursued talks to stop fighting
that has claimed nearly 600 lives, an overwhelming majority from
inside Gaza.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 8 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures rose 50 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
added 18 points.
* A glut of earnings is on the books, with McDonald's
, Coca-Cola, and Travelers leading a pack
of nearly 40 S&P 500 components scheduled to post quarterly
numbers Tuesday. Apple will report after the closing
bell.
* Coke fell 1.9 percent after it reported a 3 percent fall
in quarterly net profit.. McDonald's profit fell
on weak U.S. sales and its shares lost 2.2 percent premarket.
* Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 10.5 percent premarket
a day after it reported a nearly 26 percent jump in quarterly
profit after traffic surged despite higher prices.
* The economic calendar includes home resales for June and
the Richmond Fed index for July due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)