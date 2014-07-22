* EU threatens Russia with more sanctions, but words ring
hollow
* Market active with busy earnings, economic calendar
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as
inflation data was seen keeping the Federal Reserve in an
equities-friendly tone, while hopes rose for an easing of
tensions in Ukraine.
Mixed earnings have been pouring in since Monday's closing
bell, allowing the positive bent to spread. U.S. consumer prices
rose in June as the cost of gasoline surged, but the overall
trend continued to point to a gradual build-up of inflationary
pressures - allowing the Federal Reserve to continue to slowly
take the foot off the stimulus pedal.
An index of homebuilder stocks rose 1.3 percent after
separate data showed U.S. home resales rose in June at their
fastest pace in eight months.
"Evidence of inflationary fear is not there. For the most
part, the market is riding high on the earnings and ignoring the
geopolitical message," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at
Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
Pro-Russian rebels agreed to hand over the black boxes from
the Malaysian plane shot down last week near the Ukraine-Russia
border and the Malaysian government announced it also negotiated
the release of the remains of nearly 300 victims.
The European Union threatened Russia with harsher sanctions
over Ukraine, but France's president signaled the disputed
delivery of a warship to Moscow would go ahead.
Traders will also keep an eye on the Middle East as Israel
pounded targets across the Gaza Strip and said no ceasefire was
near. Top U.S. and U.N. diplomats pursued talks to stop fighting
that has claimed nearly 600 lives, an overwhelming majority from
inside Gaza.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 81.3 points or
0.48 percent, to 17,133.03, the S&P 500 gained 12.55
points or 0.64 percent, to 1,986.18 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 38.70 points or 0.87 percent, to 4,463.41.
Verizon's shares edged 0.2 percent higher after its
revenue topped estimates and Chipotle Mexican Grill
jumped 12 percent to $660.75 a day after it reported a nearly 26
percent jump in quarterly profit.
United Technologies gave a rosy outlook but shares
fell 2.7 percent to $109.96 and Coke dropped 3 percent to
$41.11 after its sales missed estimates, weighed by stalling
growth in North America. Travelers dropped 4.4 percent
to $91.08 after hail and wind storms in the United States
increased catastrophe losses.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)