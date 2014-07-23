* Microsoft sees end to Nokia losses, shares rise
* Boeing shares rise as deliveries boost earnings
* Futures up: Dow 13 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. stock index futures edged
up on Wednesday, boosted by bullish earnings from companies like
Microsoft and Boeing, though conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza
Strip weighed on investor confidence.
* Microsoft shares rose 2.4 percent in premarket
trading a day after it said it aimed to get its loss-making
Nokia phone unit to break even within two years.
* Boeing added 1.2 percent in premarket trading after
it reported a 52 percent jump in quarterly profit on higher
commercial aircraft deliveries.
* Apple shares edged 0.7 percent higher even as it
posted a smaller-than-expected 6 percent rise in quarterly
revenue Tuesday. Sales surged 28 percent in greater China
despite stiff competition in its third-largest market.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 3 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a slightly higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 13 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 12 points.
* In a blow to Israel's economy and a public relations coup
for Hamas, U.S. and European air carriers halted flights to Tel
Aviv, citing concern over a militant rocket from Gaza that hit a
house near the city's airport. Israel urged a re-think, saying
its air space was safe.
* Bells pealed and flags flew at half mast across the
Netherlands, on a day of grief tinged with anger, ahead of the
arrival of the first bodies of victims from a Malaysian airliner
that was shot down over Ukraine last week. Many of the 298
deceased were Dutch.
* Separately, pro-Russian rebels have shot down two
Ukrainian fighter jets, not far from where the Malaysian jet was
brought down in eastern Ukraine, a spokesman for Ukraine's
military operations said Wednesday.
* Biogen Idec reported sharply higher-than-expected
quarterly revenue on surging sales of its new treatment for
multiple sclerosis and raised its full-year profit forecast.
Shares were up 7 percent in premarket trading.
* Intuitive Surgical rose 13 percent in premarket
trading, a day after it posted second quarter earnings that were
better than its dismal first quarter, even as it posted its
fifth straight quarterly earnings decline.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)