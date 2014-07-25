* Durable goods data better than expected

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. stocks were set to dip at the open on Friday, weighed by weak results including those from Amazon, with the S&P 500 expected to remain near its record high and within striking distance of 2,000.

* Amazon shares tumbled more than 10 percent in premarket trading after investment in new businesses cut into earnings and the company reported a much larger-than-expected loss in the second quarter.

* Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in June, further feeding expectations of a strong economic rebound in the second quarter.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 3 points and fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract - indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 21 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 13 points.

* The S&P 500 closed Thursday at a record high and was within 0.5 percent of hitting 2,000.

* Visa shares fell 3 percent in premarket trading after the world's largest credit and debit card company cut its revenue forecast for the year.

* Pandora Media dropped 10.4 percent before the opening bell, after it forecast adjusted profit below analysts' estimates for the current quarter.

* Starbucks fell 3.3 percent in premarket trading even as quarterly sales at established stores in its Americas region grew a stronger-than-expected 6 percent.

* On the upside, Baidu shares surged 8.2 percent in premarket trading after China's biggest Internet search company blew past Wall Street's targets with a 34.1 percent jump in quarterly net profit, helped by a surge in mobile revenue.

* RF Micro Devices rose 6.7 percent in premarket trading after it forecast quarterly results above market expectations on higher demand for its chips that connect devices such as Apple's and Samsung's smartphones to networks. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)