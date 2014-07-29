* Windstream rallies; set to spin off assets into REIT
* Merck rises as results beat expectations, but Pfizer slips
* Herbalife shares tumble after it cuts sales outlook
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P off 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Tuesday after a rally in the telecommunications
sector lost steam and a lower earnings forecast from UPS weighed
on sentiment.
Windstream Holdings jumped 12.8 percent to $11.88 in
its busiest trading day on record after the company filed to
spin off assets into a tax-efficient publicly-traded real estate
investment trust.
The strategy triggered bets on long-term advantages for
peers but the initial gains reversed in late morning trade. The
S&P telecoms sector index rose 2.8 percent after
earlier gaining as much as 5.5 percent.
"Winstream was unbelievably good at keeping this close to
the vest and everybody was surprised," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh. However, she said, "the rethinking of the larger
telecoms becoming REITs took the wind off of the market."
Telecom stocks were still higher on bets they could also be
looking for ways to reduce taxes. AT&T was up 3.3 percent
to $36.83, Verizon gained 1.6 percent to $52.40,
CenturyLink was up 4.3 percent to $39.33 and Frontier
Communications added 11.1 percent to $6.60.
Weighing on the S&P 500, shares of UPS fell 3.4
percent to $99.14 after the world's biggest courier company
slashed its earnings forecast for the year due to spending to
boost capacity. The S&P industrial sector fell 0.6
percent.
Corning shares dropped 9.8 percent to $19.90 after
second-quarter core earnings came in below analysts' estimates.
Dow components Merck and Pfizer reported
better-than-expected results. Merck's new drugs offset declining
sales of ones facing generic competition and Pfizer was helped
by growing sales of its cancer medicines.
Merck shares were up 1.7 percent at $58.95 while Pfizer shed
0.4 percent to $29.97.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell less than a
point to 16,981.89, the S&P 500 lost 1.84 points or 0.09
percent, to 1,977.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.86
points or 0.18 percent, to 4,452.77.
U.S. consumer confidence jumped in July to a high not seen
since October 2007 but single-family home prices fell 0.3
percent in May on a seasonally-adjusted basis, falling short of
expectations.
The Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting on monetary
policy. The Fed could make subtle yet telling changes to its
policy statement due Wednesday, as it plans how and when to
eventually raise interest rates.
Shares of health insurer Aetna fell 3.6 percent to
$81.74, even as it reported a higher second-quarter profit
helped by last year's acquisition of Medicare and Medicaid
provider Coventry Health Care.
Herbalife cut its sales outlook for the year after
raising it three months earlier, following billionaire investor
Bill Ackman's latest round of accusations against the company
last week. Shares of the weight-loss and nutrition products
company slid 11 percent to $60.07.
