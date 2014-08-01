* Dow and Nasdaq also down for the week
* U.S. July payrolls below forecasts
* P&G up after sales plan; Tesla rises after results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.3, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stocks ended lower for a
second day and the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly decline
since 2012 on Friday as concerns over Argentina's default
continued to dog sentiment.
Data showing U.S. job growth slowed in July and the
unemployment rate unexpectedly rose suggested the Federal
Reserve has room to keep interest rates low for a while.
The jobs growth, which came in below economists' forecasts,
relieved some investors worried about how soon the Fed could
bump up interest rates after data on Thursday showed U.S. labor
costs recorded their biggest gain in more than 5-1/2 years in
the second quarter.
But concern remained over Argentina's debt problems after
the country's default earlier this week. A U.S. judge on Friday
criticized Argentina's decision to default and ordered
negotiations between the country and holdout investors to
continue.
"Anytime a country defaults on its debt, it's usually an
unnerving event in the market. The risk-aversion people sell
risky assets," said Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of
equities at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland.
But Trunow said the market dips should be seen as buying
opportunities. "I don't think we're anywhere near the end of the
expansion cycle."
Seven of the 10 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with S&P
financials among sectors with the biggest losses.
JPMorgan Chase shares were down 2.1 percent at $56.48.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 69.93 points,
or 0.42 percent, to 16,493.37, the S&P 500 lost 5.52
points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,925.15, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 17.13 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,352.64.
For the week, the S&P 500 fell 2.7 percent, its biggest
weekly percentage loss since the week ending June 1, 2012. The
Dow ended down 2.8 percent for the week, while the Nasdaq fell
2.2 percent.
The Dow's losses dragged it further into negative territory
for the year. For the year-to-date, it is down 0.5 percent.
Shares of Procter & Gamble Co, the world's largest
maker of household products, rose 3 percent to $79.65 and helped
to support the Dow and S&P 500 after it said it could sell about
half of its brands in the next two years and cut
jobs.
Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc's
second-quarter revenue nearly doubled from the prior year, while
its adjusted earnings topped expectations. Shares rose 4.5
percent to $233.27.
In other economic data on Friday, a report from the
Institute for Supply Management showed that manufacturing had
its fastest expansion in more than three years in July.
About 7.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges on
Friday, above the 6.2 billion average for the last five days,
according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)