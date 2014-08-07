(Removes extraneous words in second paragraph.)
* Aetna, other health insurers fall after Goldman note
* Jobless claims fall unexpectedly in latest week
* Dow down 0.3 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct
By Akane Otani
NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. stocks dipped in choppy
trading Thursday, with all three indexes erasing morning gains
spurred by upbeat labor data, amid uncertainty following
Russia's retaliatory measures over Western sanctions.
Investors were wary over any possible impact from Moscow's
ban on imports of many Western foods Thursday, which followed
Western sanctions for Russia's support of rebels in eastern
Ukraine.
The equity market has fluctuated for much of the past two
weeks, and investors see few reasons to commit more capital,
analysts said.
"We've been all over the place," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
"There's just not enough market participants to absorb
either the demand for stocks when people are buying or demand
for buyers when they're selling."
Consumer staples shares, the bright spot of
trading on Wednesday, slipped 0.6 percent on Thursday. All but
one of the benchmark index's 10 sectors were lower, backtracking
from brief gains in the morning that were fueled by earnings
reports and employment data.
Still, while sanctions could hurt European economies which
have closer trading ties to Russia, some analysts believed the
measures were unlikely to make a significant dent on U.S.
equities.
"Russia isn't that large a trading partner for the U.S.,
except for things like poultry, so I think specific stocks could
get hit by the overall market, probably not," Forrest said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 51.98
points, or 0.32 percent, to 16,391.36, the S&P 500 was
down 6.41 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,913.83 and the Nasdaq
Composite fell 6.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to
4,349.00.
iDreamSky Technology shares jumped as high as 27
percent to $19.05 in the mobile game company's trading debut,
blowing past its IPO price of $15 per share. The company's value
hit $811.3 million at its peak.
Health insurer stocks took a hit after Goldman Sachs
downgraded Aetna to neutral and cut earnings estimates
on a number of its peers. Aetna shares slid 3.2 percent
to $75.85, UnitedHealth Group shares lost 2.2 percent to
$79.69 and Cigna shares fell 2.3 percent to $89.37.
Twenty-First Century Fox posted the biggest gains
in the S&P 500. Shares surged 5.1 percent to $33.96 after the
company's quarterly profit beat Wall Street's expectations.
Jobless claims reports lent optimism to the market in the
morning as the four-week claims average fell to its lowest level
since February 2006, suggesting labor market conditions are
continuing to improve.
