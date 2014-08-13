* S&P 500 about 3 percent off record levels
* Threat of Russia invading Ukraine appears to recede
* Amazon higher in premarket, introduces card device
* Futures up: Dow 69 pts, S&P 9.5 pts, Nasdaq 19.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday amid a perceived easing of tensions in both
Ukraine and Iraq, which pushed investors to seek bargains.
* Wall Street has struggled for direction of late, notching
both steep losses and solid gains - often on low trading volume
- with equities largely moving on the news flow from abroad.
Investors have been concerned in recent weeks about the
potential fallout of a protracted conflict or escalation of
crises in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip or Iraq.
* In Ukraine, Poland's foreign minister said the threat of
Russia invading Ukraine had receded amid reports an aid convoy
that Moscow is sending to eastern Ukraine would cross the border
under the aegis of the Red Cross. Western officials had been
wary of the convoy, speculating it may be a cover for invasion.
* Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index jumped about
1 percent and the Market Vectors Russia Exchange-Traded Fund
was up 0.9 percent to $24.22 in premarket trading.
* Investors also continued to monitor the situation in Iraq,
where the country's new prime minister-designate won
endorsements from both the United States and Iran, as well as
Shi'ite militia and army commanders long loyal to Nuri
al-Maliki, the previous prime minister, who has refused to step
aside. The support of the army commanders may signal a lower
likelihood the country would further descend into violence.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 9.5 points and were
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures
rose 69 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
added 19.75 points.
* Based on its Tuesday close, the S&P 500 is 2.7 percent
away from a record close reached late July, suggesting some
market participants may be finding value in the market. Earnings
season has boosted the market this quarter, with more companies
than usual topping expectations for both profit and revenue,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Macy's Inc is on tap to report Wednesday morning,
with Cisco Systems due out after the market closes.
Investors are also looking ahead to data on July retail sales,
seen rising 0.2 percent, which is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT).
* Deere & Co dipped 0.8 percent in premarket trading
after the company gave a full-year outlook, though it also
reported third-quarter sales that topped expectations.
* Amazon.com Inc rose 1.8 percent to $324.99 in
premarket trading after the online retailer unveiled a $10
credit-card reader and mobile app for brick-and-mortar
businesses, marking its latest step to expand its presence in
the physical world. Shares of eBay Inc dipped 0.9
percent to $52.95.
