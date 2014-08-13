* Retail stocks down after soft economic data, Macy's
outlook
* Deere lower after cutting outlook
* Amazon introduces card device, shares rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
(Updates to market open)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday,
with the Dow turning positive for the year as investors sought
bargains amid signs of easing tensions in Ukraine and Iraq,
which overshadowed some weak reads on the retail sector.
Wall Street has been largely driven by the news flow from
abroad, and signs of progress were enough to overshadow some
cautious signals in the United States, where retail sales
unexpectedly stalled in July, pointing to some loss of momentum
in the economy.
Based on its Tuesday close, the benchmark S&P 500 is 2.7
percent below a record close in late July. Throughout 2014,
investors have been using market pullbacks as opportunities to
add to their positions.
"The market seems comfortable with what's going on abroad,
and while there's always a risk of escalation, which would give
the market pause, trying to anticipate that is pure
speculation," said David Lebovitz, global market strategist at
J.P. Morgan Funds in New York.
"Focusing on fundamentals has us viewing any weakness as a
buying opportunity."
Poland's foreign minister eased some concerns, saying the
threat of Russia invading Ukraine had receded amid reports a
Russian aid convoy would cross the Ukraine border under the
aegis of the Red Cross. Still, Ukraine said the convoy would not
be allowed to pass.
Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.8
percent and the Market Vectors Russia Exchange-Traded Fund
was up 1.7 percent to $24.41.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.09 points or
0.18 percent, to 16,589.63, the S&P 500 gained 5.26
points or 0.27 percent, to 1,939.01 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 21.12 points or 0.48 percent, to 4,410.37.
Retail stocks were among the weakest of the day. Macy's Inc
cut its full-year same-store sales outlook. The stock fell
5.1 percent to $56.74 as the S&P 500's biggest percentage
decliner.
Kohl's Corp lost 2.9 percent to $54.32, while
Nordstrom Inc slid 2.2 percent to $67.23. Both names are
slated to report results on Thursday.
Deere & Co fell 1.5 percent to $85.16 after it posted
a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year
outlook as declining grain prices discouraged farmers.
Amazon.com Inc boosted the Nasdaq, up 2.3 percent
to $326.69. The online retailer unveiled a $10 credit-card
reader and mobile app for brick-and-mortar businesses, marking
its latest step to expand its presence in the physical world.
On the downside, both King Digital Entertainment Plc
and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc suffered their
biggest one-day decline ever after reporting
weaker-than-expected revenue. King, the maker of the video game
"Candy Crush Saga," plummeted 23 percent to $13.99, while
SeaWorld sank 25 percent to $20.99.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)