NEW YORK Jan 21 U.S. stocks mostly rose on Tuesday boosted by commodity-related stocks, though the price-weighted Dow industrials fell on disappointing earnings from three of its components.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.9 points or 0.26 percent, to 16,415.66; the S&P 500 gained 5.1 points or 0.28 percent, to 1,843.8; the Nasdaq Composite added 28.179 points or 0.67 percent, to 4,225.76.