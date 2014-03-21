NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks rose on Friday with major indexes on track for a week of strong gains, but geopolitical concerns remained in view as the tenuous situation in Ukraine continued.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.24 points, or 0.46 percent, at 16,406.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.68 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,881.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.97 points, or 0.49 percent, at 4,340.25. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)