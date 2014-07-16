NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stock rose on Wednesday, led by tech shares after Intel's earnings and word of a partnership between IBM and Apple, while Time Warner Inc rallied on news it rebuffed a takeover attempt from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.52 points or 0.41 percent, to 17,131.2, the S&P 500 gained 10.35 points or 0.52 percent, to 1,983.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.58 points or 0.67 percent, to 4,445.97. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)