NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as better-than-expected service sector and employment data in the United States were offset by concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy that weighed on materials and energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 15.51 points, or 0.12 percent, to 13,466.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 0.79 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,444.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.19 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,120.23.