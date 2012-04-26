NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday after weekly jobless claims came in above expectations, another sign of possible slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.98 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,079.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.11 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,387.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.22 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,028.41.