US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday after weekly jobless claims came in above expectations, another sign of possible slowing economic growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.98 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,079.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.11 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,387.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.22 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,028.41.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.