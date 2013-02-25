BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
NEW YORK Feb 25 The Dow and Nasdaq each dropped more than 1 percent while the S&P 500 added to losses on Monday, on fears that a divided parliament in Italy would get in the way of the country's reforms and hamper the euro zone's stability.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 186.38 points, or 1.33 percent, at 13,814.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 24.87 points, or 1.64 percent, at 1,490.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 41.84 points, or 1.32 percent, at 3,119.98.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as gains in technology and healthcare shares more than offset the impact of a steep fall in oil prices.