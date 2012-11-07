NEW YORK Nov 6 S&P 500 index futures extended losses on Tuesday as early results on the U.S. presidential election showed a larger chance for President Barack Obama to be re-elected.

S&P 500 futures fell 14 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract.

With TV networks projecting wins in Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Michigan, Obama is making the path to victory harder for contender Mitt Romney.