NEW YORK Feb 7 Wall Street extended losses on Thursday with housing and retail stocks leading the decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 101.72 points, or 0.73 percent, at 13,884.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.65 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,502.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.16 points, or 0.79 percent, at 3,143.32.