NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. stocks extended losses on
Thursday, with the Nasdaq down 1 percent on weakness in
large-cap tech shares.
Tech shares were among the weakest of the day, with JDS
Uniphase off 4.9 percent to $11.18 and Juniper Networks
down 4.7 percent at $17.62. Seagate Tech and F5
Networks were also weaker.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 122.84
points, or 0.94 percent, at 12,984.64. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 13.10 points, or 0.93 percent, at
1,397.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 33.84
points, or 1.10 percent, at 3,047.35.
Stocks had previously been lower as investors closed out
positions ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
speech on Friday, where he is expected to stoke expectations for
a third round of quantitative easing, though he may not detail
the timing of the Fed's action.