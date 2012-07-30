NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday after Wall Street posted its best two-day run this year, with investors awaiting action from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve this week to stimulate flagging economies and stabilize the eurozone.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 19.53 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,056.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.07 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,382.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 14.06 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,944.03.