BRIEF-Hindustan Copper says co gets notice from India Resources for termination of Surda mine ops
* Says received notice from India Resources Limited, special purpose vehicle of Eastern Goldfields Ltd
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. stocks fell back near session lows in afternoon trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve voted to extend a program to stimulate the economy but offered no clues on further easing.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.55 points, or 0.60 percent, at 12,760.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.31 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,348.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.01 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,916.75.
June 8 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, while investors awaited a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.