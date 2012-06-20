NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. stocks fell back near session lows in afternoon trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve voted to extend a program to stimulate the economy but offered no clues on further easing.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.55 points, or 0.60 percent, at 12,760.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.31 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,348.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.01 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,916.75.