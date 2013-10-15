NEW YORK Oct 15 S&P 500 futures turned negative in low volume in early trading on Tuesday after Citigroup reported a marginal fall in adjusted quarterly profit from ongoing businesses.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.5 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 10 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 3 points.