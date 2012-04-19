A Wall Street sign is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, extending losses on weakness in technology and industrial names.

The S&P information technology sector fell 1.2 percent, with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) off 3.2 percent to $589.06 and EMC Corp EMC.N down 3.6 percent to $28.08, while industrial names lost 1.1 percent.

Equities fell earlier in the session after data showed sales of existing homes fell unexpectedly last month, while a measure of factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region was below forecasts.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.41 points, or 0.59 percent, at 12,956.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.16 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,376.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.01 points, or 0.66 percent, at 3,011.44.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)