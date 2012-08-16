NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the Nasdaq rising 1 percent with help from Cisco Systems, which raised its dividend.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.54 points, or 0.65 percent, at 13,250.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.79 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,415.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.66 points, or 1.01 percent, at 3,061.59.