US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested the central bank may have to slow or stop buying assets before seeing a pickup in hiring.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 17.50 points, or 0.12 percent, to 14,018.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 7.12 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,523.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.17 points, or 0.60 percent, to 3,194.43.
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds quote, updates prices)