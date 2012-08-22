BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience approves share buyback worth upto 5 bln rupees
* Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase of equity shares by company
NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. stocks pared losses briefly on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its latest meeting, which indicated the U.S. central bank is likely to further ease monetary policy "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.97 points, or 0.24 percent, to 13,171.61. The S&P 500 Index dipped 0.55 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,412.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.19 points, or 0.10 percent, to 3,070.45.
* Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase of equity shares by company
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage: