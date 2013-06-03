US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as earnings season approaches
April 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors prepared for big banks to kick off the first-quarter earnings season later in the week.
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1 percent in late morning.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,142.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.45 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,623.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.99 points, or 1.01 percent, at 3,420.92.
April 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors prepared for big banks to kick off the first-quarter earnings season later in the week.
* India to sell 180 bln rupees of bonds on April 13 - cenbank