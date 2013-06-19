BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks extended losses in late trading session, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1 percent, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed could reduce the rate of stimulus this year if the economy continues to improve.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 179.62 points, or 1.17 percent, at 15,138.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 20.21 points, or 1.22 percent, at 1,631.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.83 points, or 1.00 percent, at 3,447.35.
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors