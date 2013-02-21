NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. stocks extended losses on Thursday, with the Nasdaq dropping 1 percent following a rash of weak economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.82 points, or 0.54 percent, at 13,852.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.26 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,500.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 35.25 points, or 1.11 percent, at 3,129.16.