BRIEF-Strides Shasun says gets USFDA approval for capsules indicated to treat Parkinson's disease
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride capsules
NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Nasdaq down 1 percent and the S&P on track for a fifth straight day of declines as weak U.S. economic data spooked investors already concerned about the ongoing debt crisis in Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 68.95 points, or 0.55 percent, to 12,529.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 9.28 points, or 0.70 percent, to 1,315.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 31.44 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,842.60.
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride capsules
* Seeks members' nod for a final dividend of 3.50 rupees per share