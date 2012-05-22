NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks' early rally faded on Tuesday with the Nasdaq briefly dipping into negative territory and investors citing risks to the global economic outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.43 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,529.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,321.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.69 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,850.90, after briefly slipping into negative territory.

The Nasdaq touched a session low of 2,843.62, down from Monday's close at 2,847.21.