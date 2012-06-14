GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
NEW YORK, June 14 Wall Street pared gains into the close on Thursday, continuing its roller-coaster ride ahead of cliffhanger Greek elections on the weekend and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 88.85 points, or 0.71 percent, to 12,585.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 6.53 points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,321.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.26 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,816.35.
