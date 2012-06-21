NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Nasdaq dropping 1 percent, after data showed a global slowdown could be becoming more entrenched, with more signs of weakness in the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.91 points, or 0.59 percent, to 12,748.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 11.51 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,344.18. The Nasdaq Composite lost 30.00 points, or 1.02 percent, to 2,900.45.