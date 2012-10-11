NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. stocks edged lower and the Nasdaq turned negative on Thursday as Apple shares fell after a legal ruling involving the sale of Samsung products and retail shares reversed course after rising on jobless claims data.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.27 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,346.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.49 points, or 0.10 percent, to 1,434.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 3.78 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,048.01.