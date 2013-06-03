US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as earnings season approaches
April 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors prepared for big banks to kick off the first-quarter earnings season later in the week.
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks extended their gains in a volatile session on Monday, with the Nasdaq turning positive on strength in Intel Corp, which soared 3.5 percent to $25.14.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 124.25 points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,239.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.91 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,638.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.44 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,459.35.
