US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Comey's testimony underway
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 22 The Nasdaq rose more than 1 percent in afternoon trading on Friday, with stocks adding to gains in a bounceback from Thursday's steep losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 78.56 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,652.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.92 points, or 0.75 percent, at 1,335.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 29.17 points, or 1.02 percent, at 2,888.26.
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)