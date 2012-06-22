NEW YORK, June 22 The Nasdaq rose more than 1 percent in afternoon trading on Friday, with stocks adding to gains in a bounceback from Thursday's steep losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 78.56 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,652.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.92 points, or 0.75 percent, at 1,335.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 29.17 points, or 1.02 percent, at 2,888.26.